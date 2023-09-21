ADVERTISEMENT

Five BJP functionaries booked in Coimbatore

September 21, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE The Thudiyalur police have booked five BJP functionaries for reportedly violating the norms for Vinayaka idol procession.

The five functionaries belonging to Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts were booked for unlawful assembly and causing public nuisance, sources said.

Body of newborn found abandoned

An abandoned body of a male newborn baby was found in a bush at Karuvalur in Kovilpalayam limits on Thursday.

The Kovilpalayam police arranged for post-mortem of the body at the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

The body was found in a decomposed state, local sources said.

Footages of CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood are being examined by the investigating team, sources said.

