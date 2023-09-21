HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Five BJP functionaries booked in Coimbatore

September 21, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE The Thudiyalur police have booked five BJP functionaries for reportedly violating the norms for Vinayaka idol procession.

The five functionaries belonging to Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts were booked for unlawful assembly and causing public nuisance, sources said.

Body of newborn found abandoned

An abandoned body of a male newborn baby was found in a bush at Karuvalur in Kovilpalayam limits on Thursday.

The Kovilpalayam police arranged for post-mortem of the body at the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

The body was found in a decomposed state, local sources said.

Footages of CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood are being examined by the investigating team, sources said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.