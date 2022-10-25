Five associates of Jameesha Mubin, who died in Coimbatore car blast, arrested

During the investigation of the blast, the Coimbatore police came across a surveillance camera visual that showed Mubin and a few others carrying a heavy object wrapped in white sack from the former's residence

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE
October 25, 2022 08:19 IST

The Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu speaks to media regarding the car blast near Kottai Eswaran Kovil in Coimbatore. File | Photo Credit: Periasamy M.

The police have arrested five persons in connection with the early morning car blast in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the five men are suspected to be the associates of Jameesha Mubin (29), who was killed in the explosion.

The five identified as Muhammad Thalka (25), Muhammad Azharudheen (23) of Ukkadam, Muhammad Riyas (27), Firoz Ismail (27) and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail (27) hailing from G. M. Nagar near Ukkadam. They were arrested late on Monday.

During investigation of the blast, the police came across a surveillance camera visual which showed Mubin and a few others taking out a heavy object wrapped in white sack from the former's residence at HMPR Street at Kottaimedu around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday. Those arrested included persons seen in the CCTV footage.

Remains of the car that exploded in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The accused reportedly told the police that they were helping Mubin shift between houses.

Credible sources added that Mr. Thalka was involved in arranging the car used by Mubin, which exploded in front of the temple around 4 a. m. on Sunday “due to an LPG cylinder explosion”. A search at Mubin’s residence later in the day led to the seizure of materials including potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulfur and charcoal, which could be used to make explosives.

