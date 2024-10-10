GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five arrested with venison near Coimbatore

Published - October 10, 2024 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department on Wednesday arrested five persons on charges of possessing venison near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district.

The arrested have been identified as K. Palanisamy, 55, and N. Ramasamy, 55, from a village at Anaikatti, and Mathesh Manikandan, 23, Guru Shyam, 23, and E. Murugesh, 33, of Thadagam.

Forest Department staff from the Coimbatore range carried out a surprise check at the residences of Palanisamy and Ramasamy on Wednesday based on specific information. They were found with a total of four kg of venison. When questioned, the duo confessed to have trapped a female spotted deer and dressed the meat. After taking two kg each for them, the duo sold the remaining 10 kg to Manikandan, Shyam and Murugesh for ₹4,000.

The five persons were arrested and sent for judicial remand.

