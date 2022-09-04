Five arrested with prescription drugs in Coimbatore district

Prescription drugs and syringes seized by the Periyanaickenpalayam police in Coimbatore district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested five persons on charges of possessing 280 tablets of a pain killer and 100 gm of ganja.

M. Saravanakumar (24), M. Sakthivel (21) of Bettathapuram, P. Ranjithkumar (24) of Mahaliamman Kovil Street near Periyanaickenpalayam, A. Pandidurai (22) of Vinayagar Kovil Street near Karamadai and Adhav Prakash (21) of Thaneerpanthal near Karamadai were arrested in a special drive by the police on Saturday.

The police team led by Periyanaickenpalayam sub-inspector Jayaprakash arrested the accused with the contraband from Bettathapuram.

The accused carried 280 tablets of tapentadol, which is a pain reliever used to treat moderate and acute pain, 100 gm of ganja, two packets of disposable syringes and three bottles of sodium chloride solution.

The police said the accused were selling ganja and the pain killer to their customers, including students. The accused did not have a prescription from a registered medical practitioner that was required to carry the painkiller. When questioned, the accused told the police that they had been selling the tablets and also injections of the pain reliever for a fixed amount.

They were arrested for offences under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police seized a two-wheeler used by the accused and ₹ 4,170 from them. They were produced before a court and were sent to judicial remand.