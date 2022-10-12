Five arrested with 502 kg of gutkha near Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 12, 2022 19:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested five persons with 502 kg of banned tobacco products from a place near Sulur on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested were identified as Ganapath Ram (25), Dinesh (20), and Haithmath Ram (32), all hailing from Rajasthan, Paneerselvam (27) and Saravanakumar (47) from Karumathampatti.

The accused landed in the custody of police when a team led by Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan and sub-inspector Rajendra Prasad conducted a vehicle check at Sengodagounden Pudur near Sulur.

The police team searched the car and found that they were smuggling prohibited tobacco products in gunny bags. When questioned, the men told the police that they sourced the tobacco products from Bengaluru.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police seized 502 kg of gutkha and the car they used to smuggle the contraband into Coimbatore district. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app