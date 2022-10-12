Five arrested with 502 kg of gutkha near Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested five persons with 502 kg of banned tobacco products from a place near Sulur on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Ganapath Ram (25), Dinesh (20), and Haithmath Ram (32), all hailing from Rajasthan, Paneerselvam (27) and Saravanakumar (47) from Karumathampatti.

The accused landed in the custody of police when a team led by Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan and sub-inspector Rajendra Prasad conducted a vehicle check at Sengodagounden Pudur near Sulur.

The police team searched the car and found that they were smuggling prohibited tobacco products in gunny bags. When questioned, the men told the police that they sourced the tobacco products from Bengaluru.

The police seized 502 kg of gutkha and the car they used to smuggle the contraband into Coimbatore district. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.