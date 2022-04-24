Five arrested with 21 kg ganja in Tiruppur

The Avinashi police in Tiruppur on Sunday arrested five persons, including a woman, with 21 kg of ganja. The arrested were identified as S. Santhi (54), G. Murugesan (44) and B. Venkatachalam (38), residents of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, and R. Saravanan (22) and J. Suresh (32) from Vagarayampalayam in Coimbatore district.

The police said Santhi, Murugesan and Venkatachalam sourced ganja from Andhra Pradesh for sales in Tiruppur and nearby areas.

A police team headed by R. Geetha of Avinashi station apprehended them along with Saravanan and Suresh near the old bus stand in Tiruppur. According to the police, the two men from Coimbatore had come to purchase the contraband from the trio. The police also seized ₹75,000 and a two-wheeler from the accused.

The police said Santhi and Murugesan were previously booked by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID in separate cases in 2019.