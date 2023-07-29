Five arrested on cheating charge in Salem

July 29, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Salem

Five persons were arrested in a cheating case in Salem district on Saturday.

Vasudevan, a resident of Mecheri and a retired employee of Tangedco, owned 4.7 acres of land. In 2020, a gang approached him and assured him of getting ₹1 crore by pledging his land. But, the gang gave only ₹21.76 lakh and cheated him on the remaining ₹78.24 lakh.

When Mr. Vasudevan approached them for the remaining amount, the gang threatened him and asked for ₹1.50 crore for giving back land documents.

Following this, Mr. Vasudevan lodged a complaint with the Mecheri police. The police arrested C. Dhanapal (45), Sasikumar, Sekar, Ravi, and Ravikumar and remanded them in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the five accused, Dhanapal is the elder brother of C. Kanagaraj, a prime accused in the Kodanad heist and murder case, who died in an accident in April 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.