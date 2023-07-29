HamberMenu
Five arrested on cheating charge in Salem

July 29, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons were arrested in a cheating case in Salem district on Saturday.

Vasudevan, a resident of Mecheri and a retired employee of Tangedco, owned 4.7 acres of land. In 2020, a gang approached him and assured him of getting ₹1 crore by pledging his land. But, the gang gave only ₹21.76 lakh and cheated him on the remaining ₹78.24 lakh.

When Mr. Vasudevan approached them for the remaining amount, the gang threatened him and asked for ₹1.50 crore for giving back land documents.

Following this, Mr. Vasudevan lodged a complaint with the Mecheri police. The police arrested C. Dhanapal (45), Sasikumar, Sekar, Ravi, and Ravikumar and remanded them in prison.

Of the five accused, Dhanapal is the elder brother of C. Kanagaraj, a prime accused in the Kodanad heist and murder case, who died in an accident in April 2017.

