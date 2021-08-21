Five arrested on charges of vandalising bakery

Coimbatore

21 August 2021 23:52 IST

The Peelamedu police on Saturday arrested five youths on charges of vandalising a bakery on Avinashi Road and assaulting its employees.

Sources said that Isakkimuthu (23), Dinesh (21), Senthilkumar (22), Gautham (22) and Arulnandhi (22) visited the bakery allegedly in an inebriated state on Friday evening and demanded snacks. The bakery staff asked for money for the snacks, prompting the gang to attack two of the staff members. Following this, they proceeded to damage the display counter, weighing machine and other objects in the bakery, the sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a complaint from the bakery’s cashier, the Peelamedu police booked the five youths under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294(b) (Uttering obscenities) and 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday. The police nabbed the accused using the CCTV footages from the bakery and remanded them in judicial custody on Saturday.

Man arrested

TIRUPPUR

The Mangalam police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of abducting a 14-year-old girl for marriage and committing penetrative sexual assault. The police said in a statement said that the victim’s father from Mangalam in Tiruppur district lodged a complaint on August 7 that his daughter was missing. Further investigations revealed that the accused Kathiresan, who was the victim’s neighbour, allegedly abducted her and they got married at Samayapuram, near Tiruchi, and sexually assaulted her multiple times. Later, he allegedly abandoned her at Oddanchatram in Dindigul district and absconded, the police said.

The case was altered to section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 9 (punishment for male adult marrying a child) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act on August 18. On Friday, a team from Mangalam police station found the accused in Dindigul. He was remanded in judicial custody.