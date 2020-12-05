Five arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers

A special team of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested five persons who were involved in the theft of copper wire after disabling transformers located in remote locations in rural areas of the district.

The police recovered 950 kg of copper and 60 kg of aluminium wires worth around ₹ 7.10 lakh that the five persons stole in the last four months.

According to the police, Shanmugam, Sekar, Chinnathambi, Rangaraj alias Karthi and Manikandan, all from Annur and surrounding areas, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

When a few cases of stealing copper wires from transformers were reported, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu constituted a team comprising Karumathampatty DSP Suriyamoorthy, inspectors Shanmugam (Annur), Thangam (Kovilpalayam) and Sundarapandian (Sulur) to nab the accused.

The special team of the police tracked down the five persons on Friday during the investigation of a copper theft case registered by the Annur police.

The police recovered 950 kg of copper wires which they had stolen from different transformers.

According to the police, the accused targeted transformers located in remote places within the limits of Kovilpalayam, Annur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Sulur police stations. They also stole 60 kg of aluminium wires.

The police said that Manikandan was into scrap business and he led the group.