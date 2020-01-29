Coimbatore

Five arrested for smuggling 12 tonnes of PDS rice

Officials seizing a truck used for smuggling 12 tonnes of PDS rice near Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Wednesday.

Officials seizing a truck used for smuggling 12 tonnes of PDS rice near Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Wednesday.  

more-in

The Food Cell police on Wednesday arrested five persons on charges of smuggling and recovered 12 tonnes of rice meant for public distribution from them.

Tip-off

According to officials, based on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Thilagavathi conducted vehicle checks on Gobi-Sathyamangalam road on Wednesday. They intercepted a car and a truck and found several sacks of ration rice in the two vehicles.

Five persons in the vehicles - Thomson, Ramesh, Sikumar, Gunasekaran and Damodharan- were arrested. Inquiries revealed that the rice was being smuggled to Bangarupettai in Karnataka and it was procured from Gobichettipalayam and nearby areas. Police seized the goods and the vehicles. Food Cell police have registered a case and are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 11:56:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/five-arrested-for-smuggling-12-tonnes-of-pds-rice/article30687067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY