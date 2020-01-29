Five arrested for smuggling 12 tonnes of PDS rice

The Food Cell police on Wednesday arrested five persons on charges of smuggling and recovered 12 tonnes of rice meant for public distribution from them.
Tip-off
According to officials, based on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Thilagavathi conducted vehicle checks on Gobi-Sathyamangalam road on Wednesday. They intercepted a car and a truck and found several sacks of ration rice in the two vehicles.
Five persons in the vehicles - Thomson, Ramesh, Sikumar, Gunasekaran and Damodharan- were arrested. Inquiries revealed that the rice was being smuggled to Bangarupettai in Karnataka and it was procured from Gobichettipalayam and nearby areas. Police seized the goods and the vehicles. Food Cell police have registered a case and are investigating.
