Five arrested for running sex-selective abortion racket in Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts

October 16, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Four men running a sex-selective abortion racket were arrested by the Tirupattur police on Sunday, in a closely guarded operation steered by Krishnagiri Collector K.M. Sarayu, Tirupattur Collector D. Baskara Pandian and led by Deputy Director of Health Services, Krishnagiri, G. Ramesh Kumar. A woman who performed the abortions was also arrested.

The arrested were Sukumar (scan technician), Vediappan (broker), their accomplices Siva and Vijay, and Uma Rani.

The Krishnagiri District Maternal and Child Health officer and the District Collector received a tip-off on October 12 that a woman had undergone sex-selective abortion in Kaveripattinam. The woman from Narimedu in Kaveripattinam, with a first-born girl, had contacted a broker in Tirupattur to determine the foetal sex of her second pregnancy. She had paid ₹ 11,000 for foetal sex determination in Tirupattur and was then referred to one Uma Rani (55) at M.S. Nagar in Kaveripattinam, where she had paid ₹ 28,500 for abortion through pills.

A team led by Dr. Ramesh Kumar, along with the block medical officer, tahsildar, revenue inspectors, reached the house of Uma Rani, where five women were waiting after paying varying amounts of ₹ 11,000 and ₹12,000. However, the house was locked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The women were told to have the pills the previous day and to return that night to remove the foetal parts. One woman, who had taken the pills, was referred to Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital by us,” said Dr. Ramesh Kumar.

Armed with a written order from the Collector, the team opened the house of Uma Rani, where abortion pills and medical equipment were found.

“I called up the number of the broker shared by one of the women. The man, Vediappan, said the foetal sex could be determined in 3.20 months and asked me to come with the woman. He did not even ask who I was and conversed with me as if it was a norm,” said Dr. Ramesh Kumar.

With a pregnant woman from Bettamugilalam in Denkanikottai as a decoy, the village health nurse, block medical officer, and two health inspectors, the DD Health along with others reached Thiruvannamalai, where they were asked to drop off the woman, who was then picked up in an auto rickshaw that already had three other women. The nurse had to act as the mother of the pregnant woman. “I dropped my phone with a live location in the woman’s purse, which led us to a house in a mangrove at Veesamangalam on Thiruvannamalai Road,” said Dr. Kumar.

According to him, the live location was shared by Ms. Sarayu to Mr. Baskara Pandian, who asked his Superintendent of Police to coordinate with a local police team. In the Veesamangalam mangrove, the team found a broker, Shankar, and a few women, who were there for foetal sex determination. Based on the information given by the broker, and with the phone location, the main accused Sukumar and Vediappan were tracked down.

Uma Rani was tracked down in Hosur, where she confronted the police with a fracture in the right hand and a cast claiming that she had nothing to do with abortions, according to Dr. Ramesh Kumar. She was arrested and with a medical fitness certificate and remanded.

According to him, Uma Rani was performing abortions on five to 10 women per day, dangerously tipping the abysmal sex ratio in the district, with pockets such as Bargur, Krishnagiri, Uthangarai falling far below 900 females at birth.

Of those arrested, Vediappan was already apprehended in 2013, and remanded for sex selection and guided abortions, while Sukumar had gone absconding at that time during a raid by Dharmapuri police in Tirupattur district. The members of the network are repeat offenders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.