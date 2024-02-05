Five arrested for robbing scrap dealer of ₹10 lakh near Coimbatore

February 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Monday arrested five persons who robbed a scrap dealer of ₹10 lakh near Sulur last month. The arrested have been identified as G. Ganesan (26) of Saravanampatti, C. Jayaseelan (44) of Salem, T. Sujith (24) of Indira Nagar, and A. Jayaraj (29) and P. Murugesan (31) of Sowripalayam.

They were arrested based on a complaint lodged by Mukundan (41), who runs an iron scrap shop at Sulur. According to the police, Mukundan got introduced to Ganesan through a friend and the latter assured him of arranging iron scrap worth ₹10 lakh. However, Ganesan and his accomplices robbed Mukundan of the money on the pretext of striking a deal at Thennampalayam on January 29.

The Sulur police were on the lookout for the men after Mukundan lodged a complaint. A special team arrested the five men on Monday and recovered the stolen money.

