Five arrested for murdering elderly woman

Coimbatore

13 October 2020 23:33 IST

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday arrested five persons on charges of murdering an elderly woman at Kempatty Colony on September 30.

Latha Rani (47), Revathi Rani (43), Manojkumar, Selvam and Sathyaseelan were arrested by the Bazaar Street police on Tuesday. Investigations revealed that the five, along with Latha’s younger brother Thilak, conspired to murder S. Dhanalakshmi (62) reportedly for the jewellery, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dhanalakshmi and her son Manikandan lived in the house at Kempatty Colony. On September 30 at around 8.30 p.m., Manikandan returned home from work and found his mother lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit, apart from stab injuries on chest and abdomen. Some jewellery was also missing from the house, the police said. Based on his complaint, the Bazaar Street police registered a case under Sections 302 (Murder) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.

The five accused were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. Gold jewellery weighing 245 grams and a four-wheeler were seized from the accused. Efforts to arrest the absconding accused Thilak are under way, according to the police.