ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for murdering couple in Dharmapuri

Published - September 29, 2024 06:28 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a couple in the district on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple was found murdered in Dharmapuri Sipcot premises on September 24. The Thoppur police identified the deceased as Manikandan (54) and his wife Hemalatha (50), residents of Sankarapuram in Theni district.

The police investigations revealed that T. Devaraj (31), a resident of Rasingapuram in Theni district, used to drive a car for Manikandan occasionally. He also learned that the couple had no children.

Devaraj, along with A. Ashwin (21) of Kanyakumari, N. Sabari (35), C. Nandhakumar (27), and M. Praveen Kumar (33) of Dharmapuri district kidnapped the couple on September 22 in a car and allegedly stabbed them after they came to know the couple had no money. The gang also looted 12 sovereign jewellery from the couple and dumped their bodies in the Dharmapuri Sipcot premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on investigations, the police nabbed the five suspects who hid in Dharmapuri on Saturday. While the prime accused, Devaraj, tried to escape from the police, he fell down and sustained a fracture in his leg. He was admitted to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital and the remaining four accused persons were remanded in prison. Police found that the accused had sold the jewels in Dharmapuri and Thoothukudi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US