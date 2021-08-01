Five arrested for murder

The Singanallur police on Saturday arrested five persons, who stabbed a 29-year-old man to death.

The deceased has been identified as M. Manikandan, a resident of Nanjappa Chettiyar Street at Ondipudur.

The police said that Manikandan and his friend A. Senthilnathan (29) consumed alcohol together on Friday evening and went to the latter’s house.

Senthilnathan found five men namely R. Anishkumar (40), R. Ajishkumar (32) of Krishnasamy Naidu Street at Ondipudur, R. Arockiasamy Antony (39) of Kannabiran Nagar at SIHS Colony, R. Sathyanarayanan (28) of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, and K. Vivekanandan (36) of Nesavalar Colony at Ondipudur preparing food and consuming alcohol near his farm house.

Senthilnathan questioned the five men, who are friends of his brother Raghunathan, why they were cooking and consuming liquor at the place. The five men argued with Senthilnathan and questioned his authority to intervene.

Sathyanarayanan, Ajishkumar and his brother Anishkumar stabbed Senthinathan. When Manikandan came to his friend’s rescue, Antony and Vivekananthan stabbed him thrice. Manikandan left the place with injuries, said the police.

The five men escaped when a person known to Senthilnathan came to the place. He called an ambulance and Senthilnathan was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

According to the police, Manikandan was taken to a private hospital after his brother Suresh Kumar noticed the wounds. Though doctors at the private hospital asked Manikandan to get admitted at CMCH, he returned to his house.

“Manikandan was taken to the private hospital again on Saturday morning after he complained of severe pain from the stab wound in the abdomen. The private hospital referred the injured to CMCH. However, he died while being rushed to the hospital,” said a police officer.

The five accused were arrested late on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.