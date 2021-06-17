Five arrested for murder

KRISHNAGIRI

17 June 2021 22:25 IST

Five, including an elderly woman, was arrested by the police on Thursday allegedly for murdering her son in a dispute a over a property.

According to the police, the deceased Sukumar (35), who was living with his family on a 55-cent land was in the name of his mother Gouramma (65).

On Wednesday, Gouramma along with her brothers Subramani and Thimarayan went to his house and said that the land belonged to Thimarayan. This led to a scuffle between Sukumar and Gauramma’s brothers and her nephews Raman and Lakshmanan. In a fit of rage, Sukumar was attacked by Subramani and Thimarayan resulting in death.

The Baragur police registered a case and arrested all the five persons.