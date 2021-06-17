Coimbatore

Five arrested for murder

Five, including an elderly woman, was arrested by the police on Thursday allegedly for murdering her son in a dispute a over a property.

According to the police, the deceased Sukumar (35), who was living with his family on a 55-cent land was in the name of his mother Gouramma (65).

On Wednesday, Gouramma along with her brothers Subramani and Thimarayan went to his house and said that the land belonged to Thimarayan. This led to a scuffle between Sukumar and Gauramma’s brothers and her nephews Raman and Lakshmanan. In a fit of rage, Sukumar was attacked by Subramani and Thimarayan resulting in death.

The Baragur police registered a case and arrested all the five persons.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2021 10:26:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/five-arrested-for-murder/article34843644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY