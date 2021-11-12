Five arrested for murder in Coimbatore

Coimbatore/Tiruppur

12 November 2021 23:51 IST

The police on Friday arrested five persons on charges of murdering a painter at Madukkarai in Coimbatore district. The police identified the accused as Shabbir (24), Binas (26), Dhanush (25), Hariharan (21) and Paruthi Vinayagam (22). On Thursday evening, the five men allegedly stabbed Vijay (23) to death due to previous enmity. The case was registered under Sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 342 (Wrongful restraint) and 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Three get lifer for murder

The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruppur, on Friday awarded life imprisonment to three persons for murdering a man in 2018. Legal sources said that Joe Noble (35), who was running a printing firm at Karuvampalayam, was murdered on May 6, 2018 by his colleagues Sathish (22), Yogesh (22) and Stephen (22) on the company’s premises. Following this, Tiruppur Central police had remanded the accused in judicial custody. On Friday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan pronounced the verdict, in which the three accused were awarded life imprisonment and were levied a fine of ₹ 2,000 each, according to the sources.

