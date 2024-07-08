ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for kidnapping realtor in Krishnagiri

Published - July 08, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

Five people were arrested on Monday for kidnapping a realtor for ransom in Krishnagiri district.

M. Beeresh (35), a resident of Navathi near Mathigiri in Krishnagiri district and a realtor, went missing on Saturday and could not be reached on his phone. Renuka (30), his wife, lodged a complaint with Mathigiri police on Sunday, and later that day received a call from her husband who said he was kidnapped by a gang for ₹20 lakh ransom. She alerted the police who, through their mobile phones, traced Beeresh to a lodge in Krishnagiri town.

The police rescued Beeresh early on Monday and arrested R. Sathish (32) of Dharmapuri, K. Mathivanan (31) of Krishnagiri, K. Murali (36) of Hosur, C. Amildas (28), Jegadevi (30), and P. Parthasarathy (32) of Krishnagiri.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused, Murali, was Beeresh’s business partner and kidnapped the realtor to grab money. Later that day, the five accused were remanded in prison.

