Five arrested for kidnapping realtor in Krishnagiri

Five people were arrested on Monday for kidnapping a realtor for ransom in Krishnagiri district.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Beeresh (35), a resident of Navathi near Mathigiri in Krishnagiri district and a realtor, went missing on Saturday and could not be reached on his phone. Renuka (30), his wife, lodged a complaint with Mathigiri police on Sunday, and later that day received a call from her husband who said he was kidnapped by a gang for ₹20 lakh ransom. She alerted the police who, through their mobile phones, traced Beeresh to a lodge in Krishnagiri town.

The police rescued Beeresh early on Monday and arrested R. Sathish (32) of Dharmapuri, K. Mathivanan (31) of Krishnagiri, K. Murali (36) of Hosur, C. Amildas (28), Jegadevi (30), and P. Parthasarathy (32) of Krishnagiri.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused, Murali, was Beeresh’s business partner and kidnapped the realtor to grab money. Later that day, the five accused were remanded in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.