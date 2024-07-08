GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested for kidnapping realtor in Krishnagiri

Published - July 08, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

Five people were arrested on Monday for kidnapping a realtor for ransom in Krishnagiri district.

M. Beeresh (35), a resident of Navathi near Mathigiri in Krishnagiri district and a realtor, went missing on Saturday and could not be reached on his phone. Renuka (30), his wife, lodged a complaint with Mathigiri police on Sunday, and later that day received a call from her husband who said he was kidnapped by a gang for ₹20 lakh ransom. She alerted the police who, through their mobile phones, traced Beeresh to a lodge in Krishnagiri town.

The police rescued Beeresh early on Monday and arrested R. Sathish (32) of Dharmapuri, K. Mathivanan (31) of Krishnagiri, K. Murali (36) of Hosur, C. Amildas (28), Jegadevi (30), and P. Parthasarathy (32) of Krishnagiri.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused, Murali, was Beeresh’s business partner and kidnapped the realtor to grab money. Later that day, the five accused were remanded in prison.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.