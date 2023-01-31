ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for kidnapping man in Tiruppur

January 31, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested five persons on charges of kidnapping a 50-year-old man following property dispute near Palladam.

According to the police, P. Sivakumar of Thekkalur and his sister V. Ambika had a dispute over a family property at Ettiverampalayam near Perumanallur.

Ambika, her husband T. Velusamy and son V. Gokul colluded with a gang of three — Y. Riyaskhan, I. Asraf Ali, and S. Sahulhameed of Palladam—and kidnapped Sivakumar on January 25.

The police said that the gang took Sivakumar to Arivoli Nagar and obtained his signature on empty stamp papers. Thereafter, they admitted him to a de-addiction centre in Bengaluru, alleging that he had a history of alcohol addiction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Palladam police rushed to Bengaluru, rescued the victim, and arrested five of the six accused. The police have formed special teams to arrest Ambika.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US