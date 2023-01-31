Five arrested for kidnapping man in Tiruppur

January 31, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested five persons on charges of kidnapping a 50-year-old man following property dispute near Palladam.

According to the police, P. Sivakumar of Thekkalur and his sister V. Ambika had a dispute over a family property at Ettiverampalayam near Perumanallur.

Ambika, her husband T. Velusamy and son V. Gokul colluded with a gang of three — Y. Riyaskhan, I. Asraf Ali, and S. Sahulhameed of Palladam—and kidnapped Sivakumar on January 25.

The police said that the gang took Sivakumar to Arivoli Nagar and obtained his signature on empty stamp papers. Thereafter, they admitted him to a de-addiction centre in Bengaluru, alleging that he had a history of alcohol addiction.

The Palladam police rushed to Bengaluru, rescued the victim, and arrested five of the six accused. The police have formed special teams to arrest Ambika.