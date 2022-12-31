Five arrested for illegal tree felling in Ooty

December 31, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Five persons, including four forest department staff, were arrested by the Nilgiris district police on Saturday for the theft of 370 trees, which were illegally cut inside the Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC) campus in Udhagamandalam, a few months ago. Those arrested included a forest ranger.

The five accused were identified as Naveen Kumar (forest ranger), Babu (forest guard), Sasi (forester), Devendran (anti-poaching watcher), and a gardener employed by the institute.

The five men were charged under Sections 379 (theft), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrests followed after an investigation conducted by the Forest Department which found that a total of 370 trees were illegally felled inside the campus on land, which has been leased from the Forest Department causing a loss of around ₹49 lakh.

A senior scientist as well as an office staff of the institute have also been implicated in the theft of the trees. Officials said that a case has been registered and that investigations into their role are ongoing.