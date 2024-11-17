ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for hunting birds near Erode

Updated - November 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials arrested five persons on Saturday for illegal hunting of Mynas and Herons, using an air rifle.

The arrests were made within the jurisdiction of the Athani East Beat in the Anthiyur Forest Range during a patrol led by Assistant Forest Ranger D. Manivannan, accompanied by Range Officer R. Murugesan and other personnel.

The accused, identified as M. Sabari (25), S. Meyyarasu (23), M. Dinesh (24), S. Karthik (24), and T. Thangavel (20), were caught red-handed near a canal in Kavundappadi-Avarankattur Colony.

A wildlife offence case was registered against them under applicable forest and wildlife protection laws. The District Forest Officer, Erode, imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each person, totaling ₹50,000.

