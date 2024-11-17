Five arrested for hunting birds near Erode

Forest officials arrested five persons on Saturday for illegal hunting of Mynas and Herons, using an air rifle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrests were made within the jurisdiction of the Athani East Beat in the Anthiyur Forest Range during a patrol led by Assistant Forest Ranger D. Manivannan, accompanied by Range Officer R. Murugesan and other personnel.

The accused, identified as M. Sabari (25), S. Meyyarasu (23), M. Dinesh (24), S. Karthik (24), and T. Thangavel (20), were caught red-handed near a canal in Kavundappadi-Avarankattur Colony.

A wildlife offence case was registered against them under applicable forest and wildlife protection laws. The District Forest Officer, Erode, imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each person, totaling ₹50,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.