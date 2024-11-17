 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested for hunting birds near Erode

Updated - November 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials arrested five persons on Saturday for illegal hunting of Mynas and Herons, using an air rifle.

The arrests were made within the jurisdiction of the Athani East Beat in the Anthiyur Forest Range during a patrol led by Assistant Forest Ranger D. Manivannan, accompanied by Range Officer R. Murugesan and other personnel.

The accused, identified as M. Sabari (25), S. Meyyarasu (23), M. Dinesh (24), S. Karthik (24), and T. Thangavel (20), were caught red-handed near a canal in Kavundappadi-Avarankattur Colony.

A wildlife offence case was registered against them under applicable forest and wildlife protection laws. The District Forest Officer, Erode, imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each person, totaling ₹50,000.

Published - November 17, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Related Topics

wildlife / nature and wildlife / crime / Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.