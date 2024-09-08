GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five arrested for hacking youth to death in Coimbatore

Published - September 08, 2024 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Five men were arrested on Sunday for the murder of a 26-year-old man at Selvapuram in Coimbatore late on Saturday night.

The accused, identified as Praveen alias ‘Japan’, Chandru, Suriya, Nagaraj, and Sanjay, all from Kempatty Colony, were arrested for the murder of R. Gokulakrishnan from the same area.

According to the police, two weeks ago, Gokulakrishnan and his friends had an argument with the five accused over the excessive volume of a television. To settle the dispute, both groups agreed to meet at Ashok Nagar on Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, the meeting between the two groups took a violent turn, with the rival group allegedly attacking Gokulakrishnan and his friends with sickles. Gokulakrishnan died on the spot while the other four managed to escape, police said.

Selvapuram police took Gokulakrishnan’s body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. On Sunday, they arrested Praveen, Chandru, Suriya, Nagaraj, and Sanjay.

