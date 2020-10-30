Five arrested for child marriage, sexual assault

The All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, on Wednesday arrested five persons in connection with the marriage of a minor girl and alleged sexual assault on her by her husband and a male friend.

The police said the girl, resident of a village near Saravanampatti, was married to a youth at the age of 15 in 2018 with the knowledge of her parents and her mother-in-law. The girl got acquainted with another youth when she stayed an attender to a relative for a brief period at a Government Hospital at Usilampatti one-and-a-half-years ago, said inspector M. Amutha. The girl’s husband recently lodged a complaint with the Saravanampatti police stating that she eloped with her male friend on October 7.

During the investigation, the police found that the girl was a minor and she was aged 17 now.

The police arrested her husband, friend, her parents and her mother-in-law.