Five arrested for attempting to hunt animals near Sethumadai

The Forest Department staff on Sunday arrested five men who attempted to hunt wild animals near Sethumadai in the Pollachi Division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). The staff seized a double barrel breech loading rifle, five live rounds and knives used to cut meat from the men identified as P. Mohanram (44) of Coimbatore, J. Balasubramanian (41) of Kinathukadavu, S. Rajkumar (49) of Singanallur, S. Satheesh (40) of Thottipalayam and M. Satheesh Kumar (29) of Jothi Nagar, near Aliyar. According to the Forest Department, the hunting attempt was reported on the forest fringes at a place called Panapallam, which falls under Mankarai beat of Pollachi forest range. Ganesh, a farmer, heard two gunshots around 3 a.m. on Sunday and informed forest guard Anandraj, who was in charge of Mankarai beat. The staff rushed to the spot and found five men moving in a car along the side of the contour canal. They found a rifle, five live rounds and four knives in the car. When questioned, the men told the staff that they had come to the forest fringe to consume alcohol. The staff took them to the place where they had consumed alcohol and found cases of two used rounds. The men also told the staff that they had come to the area around 11 p.m. on Saturday and consumed alcohol. They said that Mohanram and Balasubramanian shot at wild boars that came to the area one time each. But the shots did not hit the target, they claimed. According to the Forest Department, the accused confessed to the crime and they were arrested for attempting to hunt wild animals. Pollachi forest range officer V. Pugalendhi said that the accused were produced before the Second Judicial Magistrate Court, Pollachi, and were remanded in judicial custody.