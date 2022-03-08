Five arrested for attempted to murder

Police on Monday arrested five men on charges of conspiring to murder a man from Selvapuram over his son's inter-faith marriage.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Sadam Hussain (29), Bakrudeen (54), Imran Khan (39), Mohammad Ali Jinna (47) and Ramveer (20). On Monday, the Selvapuram police nabbed Hussain from Panaimarathur after he allegedly attempted to flee upon seeing the police. He allegedly confessed that he was sent to murder Kumaresan, whose son had recently married a woman from a different faith.

The youth was allegedly asked by the woman's mother to convert to her faith. His father Kumaresan did not approve of this religious conversion, the police said. Hence, Bakrudeen, along with the other four men, allegedly conspired to murder the father and that Sadam Hussain was sent to monitor his residence at Selvapuram.

The Selvapuram police subsequently nabbed the remaining four accused on Monday and they were booked under sections 153 A (1) (b) (Whoever commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups), 120 B

(Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (1) (a) (Whoever with intent to cause any person to abstain from doing or to do any act which such person has a right to do) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932.

The five accused were produced before the Fifth Judicial Magistrate, Coimbatore, and were remanded in judicial custody, the police said.