Five arrested for attempt to smuggle sandalwood in Coimbatore

The Forest Department on Friday arrested five persons inside the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) near Pollachi on charges of attempting to smuggle sandalwood weighing around 73 kg and worth nearly ₹ 1 lakh to Kerala.

According to an official statement from ATR Deputy Director (Pollachi Division) M.G. Ganesan, a team led by Ulandy forest range officer A. Kasilingam rushed to a reserve forest near Sarkarpathy based on a tip-off and spotted three men loading chopped sandalwood pieces inside a car. The team encircled the car and nabbed the five persons – Venkatesh, Mohammed Bashir, Manikandan, Chakravarthi and Anbalagan – and seized 39 sandalwood pieces. Interrogations revealed that Abdul Salim, a resident of Mannarkkad in Kerala, allegedly masterminded the operation. The five accused were remanded in judicial custody and efforts to nab the sixth accused are on, Mr. Ganesan said in the statement.

Man arrested for assaulting minor son

The Madukkarai police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of physically assaulting his five-year-old son and recording a video of the incident near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district. The police said that Sadiq Basha (32) and his wife were living separately for two years. On Wednesday, the man was allegedly in an inebriated state when he recorded himself slapping his five-year-old son multiple times on his cheek while using profanities. He sent the video to his wife. The video was circulated on social media platforms on Thursday, following which the woman lodged a complaint at the Madukkarai police station. The accused was booked under sections 294(b) (Uttering obscene words), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506(2) (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and was remanded in judicial custody late on Thursday, the police said.

Man sends bomb threat to AIR

The Ramanathapuram police launched a probe into a post card received by the All India Radio station office in the city that threatened an attack by Molotov cocktail. Police sources said that the office received a post card from one R.S. Prabhakaran , without any proper address. The sender had complained that the radio station allegedly did not play songs of yesteryear actor and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran during his 105th birth anniversary on January 17. Demanding that the radio station must not play songs of actors to mark their birthdays henceforth, the letter threatened that a Molotov cocktail would be hurled at the AIR Coimbatore station office if it does not comply with this demand, the sources said. Efforts are on to trace the sender of the post card, according to the sources.