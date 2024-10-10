GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested for attempt to poach wild game in the Nilgiris

Updated - October 10, 2024 05:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five suspected poachers from Kerala and Gudalur were detained by the Nilgiris district police during a vehicle check, after they were found carrying weapons to hunt wild game on Tuesday evening. Following their detention, the men were handed over to the Forest Department, who arrested and remanded them to judicial custody on Wednesday.

The five men were identified as Y. Ahmed, 40, from Gudalur, A. Ali, 58, from Nilambur, K. Nawaz Sheriff, 31, N. Arishmon, 22, and Shahil Khan,23, all from Nilambur in Kerala. In a press release, the Forest Department said the men were in a car proceeding towards Ithalar when they were stopped by the police near Muthorai Palada near Udhagamandalam.

A country-made rifle, machetes, skinning knives, torches and mobile phones were seized from the suspects. Forest Department officials believe that the men were in the Nilgiris to poach wild game.

N. Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, said it was concerning that a number of poaching gangs had been arrested crossing into the Nilgiris from neighbouring Kerala to hunt wild game. “This shows the need for tightening border check posts, as these arrests seem to represent only a small fraction of the total number of hunting and poaching gangs that could potentially be operating in the district,” he said.

Published - October 10, 2024 05:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.