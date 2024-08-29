ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for assault on BJP youth wing leader in Coimbatore

Published - August 29, 2024 08:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested five persons for the attack on a functionary of the BJP’s youth wing in Coimbatore on Tuesday, August 27.

The police said that Velusamy, Saravanan, Gokul, Suriyaprabhu and Hari have been arrested for the attack on S. Satheesh, (28), of Seeranaickenpalayam, who is the R.S. Puram zonal secretary of the youth wing of BJP.

According to the police, a group of men attacked Satheesh, an employee of a private finance company, with sickles when he was at his office near R.S. Puram on Tuesday night.

The police said that the accused assaulted Satheesh due to previous enmity, which started with a petty quarrel last year. Satheesh, who suffered cuts on his wrists, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Based on his complaint, the R.S. Puram police registered a case against eight persons in connection with the assault. The three other accused in the case are Velusamy’s sons Prabhu and Santhosh and Prabhu’s wife Ramya, for whom searches have been intensified, the police said.

