GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested for assault on BJP youth wing leader in Coimbatore

Published - August 29, 2024 08:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested five persons for the attack on a functionary of the BJP’s youth wing in Coimbatore on Tuesday, August 27.

The police said that Velusamy, Saravanan, Gokul, Suriyaprabhu and Hari have been arrested for the attack on S. Satheesh, (28), of Seeranaickenpalayam, who is the R.S. Puram zonal secretary of the youth wing of BJP.

According to the police, a group of men attacked Satheesh, an employee of a private finance company, with sickles when he was at his office near R.S. Puram on Tuesday night.

The police said that the accused assaulted Satheesh due to previous enmity, which started with a petty quarrel last year. Satheesh, who suffered cuts on his wrists, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Based on his complaint, the R.S. Puram police registered a case against eight persons in connection with the assault. The three other accused in the case are Velusamy’s sons Prabhu and Santhosh and Prabhu’s wife Ramya, for whom searches have been intensified, the police said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.