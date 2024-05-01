ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for ammonia leakage from potato chips making unit near Coimbatore

May 01, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested five persons in connection with the leakage of ammonia at a potato chips manufacturing unit near Karamadai in Coimbatore district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaffar Ali (50) of Mettupalayam, Balakrishnan (59) of No: 4 Veerapandi, Gurusamy (62) of Kovaipudur, Samraj (42) of Karamadai, and Sampath Kumar (38) of Chikkarampalayam were arrested for negligence in handling the chemical compound.

Around 40 houses, shacks damaged in fire near Karamadai in Coimbatore district

According to the police, the potato chips making unit at Senniveerampalayam village near Karamadai was established four years ago. However, it remained defunct due to financial issues and was auctioned by a bank later. Avinashi native Ashik Mohammed bought the unit in the auction, following which he tasked his relative Ali for renovation works, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 100 kg of ammonia, which had been used for the cold storage facility in the potato chips making unit, was stored in a tank. The compound leaked from the tank on Monday evening and spread for a radius of about 800 metres. The police and revenue officials evacuated villagers after some of them had breathing trouble and irritation in eyes. They were made to stay in an auditorium and return to their houses the next morning. The leakage was arrested late on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following complaints from the residents, Chikkarampalayam village administrative officer lodged a complaint with Karamadai police on Tuesday, seeking action against persons whose negligence led to the ammonia leakage.

The police registered a case against Ali, the unit’s manager Balakrishnan, technician Gurusamy and two labourers – Samraj and Sampath Kumar. They were arrested late on Tuesday and were sent to judicial remand.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board sealed the unit on Tuesday night, as the owner had not obtained permission before commencing renovation works, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US