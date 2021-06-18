Five anti-poaching watchers dismissed

Five Anti-Poaching Watchers (APWs) attached to Sathyamangalam Range, who were arrested for smuggling liquor bottles from Karnataka, were removed from service by the Forest Department.

Since Tasmac shops were closed in 11 districts in the State, smuggling liquor bottles from Karnataka into Tamil Nadu through Bargur and Talavadi has been on the rise in the past one month.

Liquor bottles purchased from Karnataka have been transported illegally in vehicles and sold at exorbitant price in these districts. The police have been maintaining a tight vigil to check the transportation in border areas.

On Thursday, the Kadambur police were on a vehicle check during which they intercepted three two-wheelers and found 193 liquor bottles in the possession of the five APWs. Inquiries revealed Parthiban, Sakthivel, Mayilsamy, Ramasamy and Suryaprakash had purchased the liquor from Jallipalayam in Karnataka and were planning to sell them in Tamil Nadu at higher price. The police seized their vehicles and arrested them. Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam Division, asked Range Officer Bernard to dismiss them from service as they were appointed only on contract basis.