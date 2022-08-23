Fitness test for SI posts held in Coimbatore
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board has conducted the physical fitness and aptitude test for the post of Sub Inspector of Police on the Police Recruits School (PRS) ground here on Tuesday.
Aspirants, who have cleared the preliminary level exam, have been called for the next level test from across the State.
According to the police, a total of 544 candidates were called for the physical fitness test in Coimbatore. On Tuesday, three batches of 389 candidates appeared for the test. As many as 155 aspirants were absent.
Of the 389 attended, 259 candidates were selected for the next round in which the candidates have to go through rope climbing, long jump and running, on Wednesday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.