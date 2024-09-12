FITKOVAI intercorporate platform launched

FITKOVAI, an intercorporate platform for Coimbatore towards creating a fitness movement, was launched at Bosch Global Software Technologies in Coimbatore with the vision of uniting corporates across the city under a shared commitment to fitness at multiple levels.

Launched by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at Bosch Global Software Technologies, the event saw participation from leaders across various prominent corporates, including Cognizant, Wipro, Thoughtworks, ELGI, Cameron, Visteon, KG, Capgemini, Cyient, Motherson, UST Global and Coimbatore Marathon Team.

All the corporates collaborated not just for a single goal but for the holistic vision of fitness that transcends the physical to include mental, social, economical, environmental and technological well-being.

This diverse gathering of industry representatives highlights the broad appeal of #FITKOVAI’s mission to bring together the corporate world through fitness and community engagement. By creating opportunities for networking, collaboration, and shared wellness goals, #FITKOVAI seeks to transform the corporate landscape in Coimbatore, fostering a vibrant, healthy, and interconnected business community that prioritizes fitness and overall well-being.

