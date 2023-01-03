Fishlings released into Thenpennai river

January 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Native species of fishlings were released into Thenpennai river and Biligudulu here under the aegis of the National Fisheries Development Board on Tuesday.

The initiative under the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) witnessed ₹.3.20 lakh worth of fishlings of native species released in Thenpennai river and Biligudulu.

Over 1.40 lakh fishings of native species were released in Thenpennai river in Parthakotta village in Birjepalli and 20 lakh fishlings were released in Cauvery in Biligudulu here.

Releasing the fishlings, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said the PMMSY envisions reviving native fish species that would help with income generation for fishers. The released fish is expected to breed within 20 km distance enabling fishers dependent on inland fishing to benefit from the scheme. The species of fishlings were selected based on the recommendation of the member committee, according to the administration.