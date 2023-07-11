Fishermen spot crocodile in water storage area of Bhavanisagar reservoir in Coimbatore district

July 11, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department has warned the public of the presence of crocodiles in the water storage areas of Bhavanisagar reservoir near Sirumugai.

A giant crocodile was spotted by people who went for fishing in the water storage area of the reservoir near Kanthayar four days ago. They saw the crocodile basking in the sun on the banks of the reservoir. After noticing the presence of people, the crocodile plunged into the water. The fishermen left the place in fear of the reptile and informed the Forest Department about the incident.

Forest Department staff visited the spot and informed people to be cautious while going to the banks of the water storage area for agriculture works, fishing and grazing cattle. Residents of Kanthayar, Lingapuram and Mokkamedu were warned of the presence of crocodiles.

The officials said that though crocodiles were present in the reservoir area, they have not caused any harm to people so far. There were incidents of them having damaged fishing nets.

Though the Bhavanisagar dam is situated in Erode district, the storage area of the reservoir is mainly spread across places at Sirumugai in Coimbatore district. One side of the water storage area borders reserve forests of the Sirumugai range, which is contiguous with the eastern slope of the Nilgiris.

