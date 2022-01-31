Fishermen in Coimbatore seek preference in allotment of tanks for fishing rights

They appeal to district administration for livelihood protection

Fishermen affiliated to the Coimbatore Vatta Meenavar Sangam have appealed to the district administration to give them preference in allotting tanks for fishing rights.

In a petition submitted on Monday, the association said though they had fishing rights in 11 tanks in the district for five years till March 31, 2023 their livelihood was affected during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The 761 families that enjoyed the right were on the verge of penury because of the impact of lockdown. As they started returning to normality with the lifting of lockdown, they were in shock because of a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras HighCourt, which had ordered open auction of fishing rights.

If the Public Works Department and Fisheries Department were to go ahead with open auction they would not be in a position to compete against moneybags who would win the auction for fishing rights. And, the fishermen families would be forced to work for them as labourers, the association said.

The State Government should take steps to ensure that fishermen with traditional rights were given preference in allotting tanks for fishing so that the families could resume their livelihood.