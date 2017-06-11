Fisherman’s wife seeks CBI probe

Santha, wife of Palani, a fisherman of Chettipatti village in Kolathur block on Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, has demanded a CBI probe into the death of her husband.

She has sent a petition to the National Human Rights Commission in this connection. Palani and two others were fishing in River Cauvery on October 21, 2014 when the Karnataka forest personnel, allegedly mistaking them as poachers, opened fire in which Palani was killed.

The Karnataka police claimed that the trio had entered Cauvery wildlife sanctuary for poaching and the forest men opened fire only at the suspected poachers.

The local police initially held investigations and the Karnataka Government later transferred the case to the State CB CID Police.

According to information available here, Ms. Santha in her petition alleged that Karnataka Police was trying to hush up the case. She said that the Karnataka CB CID Police is refusing to part with the post-mortem report, despite making repeated requests in this regard. Not even a single person has been arrested in connection with the death of her husband so far, she said.