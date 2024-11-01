GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fisheries Department invites applications from wards of inland fisherfolks to impart free training for UPSC exams

Published - November 01, 2024 06:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare has invited applications from eligible candidates among wards of fisherfolks for imparting special training to join civil services.

Training is imparted to a batch of 20 students, chosen from across the State, every year for six months. For eligibility, parent or guardian of the applicant must be Fisheries Welfare Board member, and Member of Inland Fisheries Cooperative Society, said District Collector T. Christuraj in a press release.

In fulfilment of the guidelines, the applicant must have attained 21 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit of 32 years is extended to 35 years for beneficiaries in Most Backward Class group; 37 years for SC/ST applicants, and 42 years for differently-abled candidates.

Department sources said that after receiving applications during November, the beneficiaries will be screened and provided with special coaching at the Anna Institute of Management to crack the Indian civil service competitive exams.

The candidates are chosen based on an entrance examination to be conducted during January, 2025, at 22 centres across the State, the Department sources said. The free training is provided under the Corporate Social Responsibility activity of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation.

While the minimum educational qualification is a graduation, only those who had secured 80 % in Plus Two were eligible to apply. The applicant must have scored 960 marks out of 1200.

Further details could be obtained from the office of Assistant Director, Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Erode (Ph. 0424-2221912), at the Collectorate, the release said.

