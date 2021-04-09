Fish markets to remain closed on Sundays

ERODE

09 April 2021 22:46 IST

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that all the fish markets in the corporation limits will remain closed on Sundays while meat will be sold to the customers only in packets.

Chairing a meeting with traders, fruit merchants, owners of meat stalls and representatives from textile markets and associations, he stressed on the need to adhere to COVID-19 norms as laid down by the State government. He said that wearing mask, placing hand sanitisers and ensuring personal distancing should be ensured failing which action will be initiated.

Mr. Elangovan said that all the fish markets should be closed on Sundays while meat should be sold only in packets to the customers. Tea shops should use disposal tumblers for customers while all establishments and hotels should ensure only 50% seating. He said that fines would be levied on persons for not wearing mask and spitting in public places and also for not maintaining personal distancing norms. “If more than three positive cases were reported in a street, it will be declared a containment zone and appropriate measures will be taken,” he added.

The Commissioner said that wholesale shops at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market will be allowed to function only till 6 a.m. after which only retail shops will function and the public can purchase vegetables and fruits.