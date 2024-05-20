Fish float dead in Krishnagiri’s KRP dam; algal bloom, water stratification suspected

KRP reservoir saw widespread fish kill, with tonnes of dead fish washed afloat the algal bloom on Monday, May 20, 2024. Over 50% of the reservoir’s fish was afloat dead across the water bloom in the reservoir.

The preliminary explanation by the fisheries department is that this was caused by oxygen depletion in the waters caused by water stratification from the first rains in KRP dam over the weekend. Fish kills are also caused by reduced oxygen levels due to algal bloom that occurs during summers, according to the fisheries department.

However in this case, samples of fish and water have been collected and sent to Central Aquaculture Pathology Laboratory in Barur for testing and the report is awaited within this week, says K.Rathinam, Additional Director of Fisheries, Krishnagiri.

Explaining the phenomenon, which he says is “natural without cause for alarm,” first rains of summer and in this case, the heavy rains in the KRP dam area during the weekend may have caused water stratification where waters of different densities do not mix thereby trapping the surface fish on the intervening layer with depleted oxygen. “These are surface Katla fish,” he says.

There is a threshold oxygen level below which the fish cannot thrive. These are surface water fish that got trapped in between the stratified water when the first cool rains drained into the reservoir, says Mr. Rathinam. “This happens only with the first rains. This will not reoccur,” he says.

The sudden fish kill also raised speculations that the mortality may have been caused by the pollution washed inKelavarapalli reservoir in Hosur. Only last week, the heavy rains in Karnataka saw an inflow intoKelavarapalli dam draining frothy waters into the waterways of Thenpennai river. Kelavarapalli dam, some 45 kms from KRP dam, at the border of Karnataka in Hosur witnesses regular discharge of industrial effluents resulting in white foamy waters that masks the water flow causing several feet high off-white moving foam from the mouth of the reservoir and into the waterways of Thenpennai river.

However, contesting the speculation, Mr. Rathinam says, the runoff from Kelavarapalli dam would get evenly distributed along the course of the river along the 45 kms distance. “Any death of fish should have occurred at the mouth and not at the reservoir shutters 45 kms down.”

No impact on fish auction

The sudden fish kill would have no impact on the lessees since the auction period is over and is running on grace period, according to the fisheries department. “Due to COVID moratorium on fishing, the High Court ordered a grace period and the auction period was over. We allow the lessees to continue to fish during the grace period, and hence there is no loss to them,” said the AD, fisheries.

