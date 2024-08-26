First-year PG classes set to start on Aug. 28 in govt. arts and science colleges

The Government Arts and Science Colleges are all set for start of first-year PG programmes from August 28. The classes will begin uniformly in all the government colleges across the State, with the students admitted under first phase.

The unfilled quota seats will be filled under conversion procedure within 10 days of the start of the classes, it is learnt.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education has already informed that seats for the MCA programmes will be filled only through the TANCET (Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test).

The late publication of UG results this year has been the cause for the delay in the start of the classes for first-year PG students.

“Though it is earlier this time compared to last year, the government has put in place measures to ensure that the schedule begins early on from the 2025-26 session onwards,” a senior professor of a government arts and science college in Coimbatore said.

According to a college head, it is indeed difficult to do justice to the portions in the first semester for the PG students. As per the University Grants Commission norms, each semester has to consist of 15 to 18 weeks of academic work equivalent to 90 actual teaching days. Higher educational institutions are required to schedule odd semester from July to December and even semester from January to June.

The schedule that got disrupted due to the COVID lockdown was being gradually brought back to the stipulated timeline. “In all probability, the UGC-mandated schedule will be followed from the next academic year,” the college head said.