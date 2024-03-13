GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First women only bus service launched to Vathalmalai

March 13, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The first women-only-bus service for the remote Vathalmalai hill area was flagged off here by Principal Secretary and District Monitoring Officer Atul Anand on Wednesday.

The exclusive bus service for women “Magalir Vidiyal Payanam” was flagged off from the moffusil bus stand in Dharmapuri. It comes a year and half after the first bus service to Vathalmalai was flagged by the Chief Minister in August 2022. The bus service to Vathalmalai that is comprised of eight hill hamlets will serve almost 3,000 people.

Earlier, Mr. Arul Anand also inaugurated a Knowledge Resource Centre at a cost of ₹2.50 crore at the Collectorate in the presence of Collector K. Shanthi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.