First women only bus service launched to Vathalmalai

March 13, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The first women-only-bus service for the remote Vathalmalai hill area was flagged off here by Principal Secretary and District Monitoring Officer Atul Anand on Wednesday.

The exclusive bus service for women “Magalir Vidiyal Payanam” was flagged off from the moffusil bus stand in Dharmapuri. It comes a year and half after the first bus service to Vathalmalai was flagged by the Chief Minister in August 2022. The bus service to Vathalmalai that is comprised of eight hill hamlets will serve almost 3,000 people.

Earlier, Mr. Arul Anand also inaugurated a Knowledge Resource Centre at a cost of ₹2.50 crore at the Collectorate in the presence of Collector K. Shanthi.