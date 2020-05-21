First train from Hosur with 1,600 migrant workers leaves for UP

Seven-year old Arthi struggled to keep up with her sprinting parents as she balanced a cage with her two pet parrots Mittu and Puppy in one hand and some snack packets in the other. Her father Ram Parvesh, along with their family of five, was boarding the first special train carrying migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh from Hosur.

Co-ordinated effort

On Thursday, at 1.50 p.m, the train left Hosur station with 1,600 migrant workers. Hid behind the smiles of the migrant workers was the co-ordinated effort by the Hosur Corporation, the local revenue administration, jointly with a group of Muslim youth of various jamaaths of Hosur, and the cadre of the Democratic Youth Federation of India.

On Tuesday, when the local administration received information about a train to UP coming into Hosur, the officials faced the mammoth task of contacting the migrant workers, who had registered via the nonresidenttamil.org website for trains to their home States. The Hosur Corporation faced the challenge of providing food packets, housing the workers, and their medical screening - all in a night’s time.

On Tuesday evening, a group of Muslim youth, mostly IT professionals and some doctors formed a team to assist Hosur Tahsildar G. Venkatesan, along with DYFI volunteers.

They co-ordinated between the revenue officials and the Hindi speaking workers dispersed across the district.

Commissioner of Hosur Corporation K. Balasubramaniam told The Hindu that the doctors, who came at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, screened over 1,400 workers till 3 a.m. on Thursday, for symptoms.

The Hosur Corporation arranged for 4,500 packets of rice through the Amma canteens’s central kitchen and chappatis through an industrial unit.

Besides, the Jamaaths volunteers, led by Abdul Bari, organised 1,800 chappatis, tamarind rice and lemon rice packets, besides biscuits, fruit drinks and water bottles.

“The State government had paid ₹ 920 per ticket for each worker,” said a Collectorate official.

As Arthi’s father Parvesh, who was employed in a branded footwear manufacturing unit, prepared to board the train, he hoped to stay in his home town Gorakhpur till the COVID clouds clear up.

“I will come back once the company opens and the trains start running,” Parvesh said.

But, not all workers were hopeful of returning. Bala, along with his three children and wife, was working at the nurseries at Jawalagiri in Hosur.

“I will find some farm work in my district Chandauli,” he said.