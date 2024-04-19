First-time voters in Coimbatore satisfied with arrangements at the polling stations

April 19, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Vidyashree (19), who cast her vote at a polling station on Raja Street in Coimbatore, and her sister Yamini, aged 26, found it important to vote as it is the right of the citizens to choose a good leader and to ensure there is growth in all areas.

While Vidyashree is a first-time voter, it is the second for Yamini.

The six Assembly segments in Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency has 2,75,298 voters in the age group of 18 to 29 and almost all those in this age bracket who cast their vote on Friday were satisfied with the arrangements made at the polling stations.

Bishnupriya, who was voting for the first time, said she had no major expectations from the elections and was fine with any party. S. Darshini, who is 18-years-old, was accompanied by her parents to the polling station in Sulur Assembly segment. Arriving early in the day for polling, she was excited to cast her vote for the first time and at a model polling station. The entire process of voting was simple and smooth, she said.